Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Up to $117.84

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $117.84, but opened at $130.50. Gravity shares last traded at $133.00, with a volume of 615 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gravity from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $898.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of -0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.32.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 17.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRVY. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Gravity in the first quarter valued at about $10,996,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,832,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gravity by 146.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 30,703 shares during the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP increased its holdings in Gravity by 775.1% in the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 24,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gravity in the first quarter valued at about $1,964,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

