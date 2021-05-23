Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Up to $117.84

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $117.84, but opened at $130.50. Gravity shares last traded at $133.00, with a volume of 615 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Gravity alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $898.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of -0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.32.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 17.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRVY. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Gravity in the first quarter valued at about $10,996,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,832,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gravity by 146.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 30,703 shares during the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP increased its holdings in Gravity by 775.1% in the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 24,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gravity in the first quarter valued at about $1,964,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.