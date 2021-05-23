Graypoint LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 845.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,916 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,385. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $76.35.

