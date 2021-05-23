Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 49.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,063,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,879,000 after purchasing an additional 88,506 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,360,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,040,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,091,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 94,999 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 758,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 704,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,651,000 after acquiring an additional 84,188 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.06. 683,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.50.

