Graypoint LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 536.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,738 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,587,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,728,000 after acquiring an additional 64,093 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,422,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,608,000 after buying an additional 102,535 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,821,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,709,000 after buying an additional 336,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,254,000 after buying an additional 1,323,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,747,000 after buying an additional 131,278 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.61. The stock had a trading volume of 243,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,848. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day moving average of $77.52. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.52 and a 52-week high of $83.98.

