GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GRWG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of GRWG stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,329. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.28 and a beta of 2.90.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,515.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Draper Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 9.1% in the first quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 116.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

