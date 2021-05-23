Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.29.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

NYSE:HAE traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.16. 607,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,626. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $53,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,214 shares of company stock worth $189,491. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.