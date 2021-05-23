Harvey Capital Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

PEP stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,194,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.09%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

