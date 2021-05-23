Harvey Capital Management Inc. Purchases 547 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.7% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 5.1% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $367.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,708,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,106. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $364.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $375.57 and a 200 day moving average of $350.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.65.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

