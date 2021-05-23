Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $102.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.13.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAS stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,131. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.29.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

