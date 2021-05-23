Head-To-Head Review: Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) & PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

96.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of PolarityTE shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of PolarityTE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolarityTE has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and PolarityTE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies $250,000.00 1,359.27 -$117.51 million ($1.38) -2.51 PolarityTE $10.13 million 13.49 -$42.85 million ($1.14) -0.99

PolarityTE has higher revenue and earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies. Adverum Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and PolarityTE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies 0 8 2 0 2.20 PolarityTE 0 1 2 0 2.67

Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus price target of $14.13, suggesting a potential upside of 307.06%. PolarityTE has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.49%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than PolarityTE.

Profitability

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and PolarityTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -30.83% -27.60% PolarityTE -339.69% -123.54% -67.42%

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies beats PolarityTE on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with University of California; Cornell University; GenSight; Lexeo; and Virovek. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product used to repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients for the treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts, as well as contract research services. The company also develops SkinTE Cryo allows multiple deployments from one original harvest through a cryopreservation process; SkinTE point-of-care device to permit the processing and deployment of SkinTE immediately following the initial harvest at the point-of-car; PTE 11000, an allogenic, biologically active dressing for use in wound care and aesthetics to accelerate healing of skin; and OsteoTE. PolarityTE, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.