Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.27.

Shares of HCAT stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.42. 471,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,310. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $147,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,427.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $735,462.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 145,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,204,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,163 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 200,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,104,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after buying an additional 118,965 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

