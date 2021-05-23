Helpico One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 59.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Helpico has a market cap of $1,690.03 and $6.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helpico coin can now be bought for $0.0715 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Helpico has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.62 or 0.00405190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00051810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00183860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.72 or 0.00775265 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

