Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives $15.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.69.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hercules Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,422,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,939,000 after buying an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hercules Capital by 9.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,173,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,000 after buying an additional 105,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,094,000 after buying an additional 20,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Hercules Capital by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 548,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,910,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTGC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,448. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 113.37%. On average, analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

