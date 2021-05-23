Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Head-To-Head Analysis

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

BankUnited has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares BankUnited and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $1.20 billion 3.70 $197.85 million $2.06 23.13 Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $73.92 million 2.35 $4.44 million N/A N/A

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 28.26% 11.23% 0.94% Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 9.75% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BankUnited and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 0 6 7 0 2.54 Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

BankUnited presently has a consensus target price of $39.64, indicating a potential downside of 16.80%. Given BankUnited’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BankUnited shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BankUnited beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, letters of credit, small business administration and U.S. department of agriculture product offerings, export-import bank financing products, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 70 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 4 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Company Profile

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

