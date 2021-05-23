Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.59 Billion

Equities analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to announce sales of $6.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.64 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $6.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $27.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.20 billion to $28.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $28.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.44 billion to $29.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.61.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,660,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,342,003. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of -47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.