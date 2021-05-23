Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HWM. Argus raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,480,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,877. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.57 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $34.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.