Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.01.

HBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective (up from C$13.00) on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$3.33 and a one year high of C$11.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.79.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$378,070. Also, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

