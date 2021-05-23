iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.33.

IAFNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of iA Financial in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

iA Financial stock remained flat at $$57.87 during trading on Friday. iA Financial has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $59.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.89.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

