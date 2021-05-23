IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Gap Up to $26.27

Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.27, but opened at $28.75. IDT shares last traded at $28.46, with a volume of 109 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $743.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.13.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 52.07%. The business had revenue of $339.77 million for the quarter.

In other IDT news, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $44,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,519 shares of company stock worth $142,712 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDT by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 57,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDT by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in IDT by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IDT by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDT by 19.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

