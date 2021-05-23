Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities raised their target price on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Impinj currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.63.

PI opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 19.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 114.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,190 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 66.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 192,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

