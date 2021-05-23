IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $46.96 Million Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 10,355.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,149 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.7% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $46,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,584,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after buying an additional 1,149,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2,494.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,072,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after buying an additional 1,031,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after buying an additional 1,024,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

