Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Lifted to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

INFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.15.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,361. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $344,338.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 458,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,357. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Infinera by 329.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 289,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 221,844 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Infinera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 232,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

