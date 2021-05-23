InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Price Target Cut to $2.80

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $3.50 to $2.80 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IFRX. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded InflaRx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InflaRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Shares of IFRX stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.46.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx in the 1st quarter worth about $12,812,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx in the 1st quarter worth about $8,580,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InflaRx by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 508,093 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in InflaRx in the 1st quarter worth about $3,900,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in InflaRx in the 1st quarter worth about $3,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

