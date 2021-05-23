InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,997 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,866,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,087,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,158,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in InMode by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $47,673,000 after acquiring an additional 307,152 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InMode stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,498. InMode has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.46. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.85.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

