Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Acquires $20,250.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $20,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 132,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel B. Wolfe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 2nd, Daniel B. Wolfe bought 2,002 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $14,654.64.
  • On Wednesday, February 24th, Daniel B. Wolfe bought 2,501 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $18,507.40.

180 Degree Capital stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,762. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $8.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 142,424 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,823,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 448,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN)

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit