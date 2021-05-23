Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Acquires $20,250.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $20,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 132,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel B. Wolfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Daniel B. Wolfe bought 2,002 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $14,654.64.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Daniel B. Wolfe bought 2,501 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $18,507.40.

180 Degree Capital stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,762. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $8.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 142,424 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,823,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 448,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.

