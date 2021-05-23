Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Acquires $20,250.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $20,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 132,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Daniel B. Wolfe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 2nd, Daniel B. Wolfe bought 2,002 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $14,654.64.
- On Wednesday, February 24th, Daniel B. Wolfe bought 2,501 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $18,507.40.
180 Degree Capital stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,762. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $8.64.
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.
