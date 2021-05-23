Insider Buying: JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Insider Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) insider Stephen Gomersall bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 618 ($8.07) per share, with a total value of £15,450 ($20,185.52).

Shares of LON:JFJ opened at GBX 615 ($8.04) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 644.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 680.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £981.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 476 ($6.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 744.04 ($9.72). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41.

Get JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust alerts:

About JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.