Insider Buying: JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Insider Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) insider Stephen Gomersall bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 618 ($8.07) per share, with a total value of £15,450 ($20,185.52).

Shares of LON:JFJ opened at GBX 615 ($8.04) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 644.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 680.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £981.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 476 ($6.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 744.04 ($9.72). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41.

About JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit