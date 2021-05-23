Insider Buying: Noronex Limited (ASX:NRX) Insider Buys 180,000 Shares of Stock

Noronex Limited (ASX:NRX) insider James Thompson bought 180,000 shares of Noronex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,240.00 ($15,171.43).

About Noronex

Noronex Limited, a mineral exploration company, engages in identifying exploration projects in Australia. It primarily holds interests in the Consuelo project that comprises three coal exploration permits located in the Bowen Basin of Queensland. The company was formerly known as Lustrum Minerals Limited and changed its name to Noronex Limited in November 2020.

