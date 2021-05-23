Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Sells $17,917.14 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $17,917.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,398.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TNDM stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.74. 710,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,913. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.26 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.39 and a beta of 0.19.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNDM. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

