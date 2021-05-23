Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Sells $17,917.14 in Stock

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $17,917.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,398.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TNDM stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.74. 710,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,913. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.26 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.39 and a beta of 0.19.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNDM. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit