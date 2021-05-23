Insider Selling: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Sells 5,781 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 5,781 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $60,873.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,354,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,848,704.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $115,558.90.
- On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $216,574.24.
STKS traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 227,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,918. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $313.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.00 and a beta of 2.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 114,911 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on STKS. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.
About The ONE Group Hospitality
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
