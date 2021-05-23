Insider Selling: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Sells 5,781 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 5,781 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $60,873.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,354,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,848,704.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $115,558.90.

On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $216,574.24.

STKS traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 227,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,918. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $313.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.00 and a beta of 2.60.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 114,911 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STKS. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

