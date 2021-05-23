Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.7% of Iron Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $56.08. 17,723,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,403,238. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.14. The company has a market capitalization of $226.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

