Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IPI. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intrepid Potash currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.35. 132,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,198. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $59.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at $365,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 238.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 146,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 103,520 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 8.1% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

