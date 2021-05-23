Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,927 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 791,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 442.1% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 482,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 28,158 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 109,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO stock remained flat at $$22.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,373. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

