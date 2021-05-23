Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Sold by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Syverson Strege & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,394,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,842,000 after buying an additional 68,423 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 347,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 106,039 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 293,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 275,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 115,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PXH traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 249,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

