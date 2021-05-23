Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 23.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $327.01. 50,330,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,901,112. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $223.94 and a 52-week high of $342.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

