Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,922 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 822% compared to the average daily volume of 317 call options.

AQUA opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.89. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $31.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,294 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after buying an additional 1,718,870 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,823,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,556,000 after purchasing an additional 488,788 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,534,000 after purchasing an additional 192,916 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

