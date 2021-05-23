Iron Financial LLC Invests $608,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,995. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.57 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.93.

