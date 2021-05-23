Iron Financial LLC Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,860,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $539.34. The company had a trading volume of 248,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,190 shares of company stock worth $5,870,621. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

