iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Increased by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,309 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 3.9% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,514,844 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.37. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.