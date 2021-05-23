iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $416.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,147,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,833. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $415.26 and its 200-day moving average is $387.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

