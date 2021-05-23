Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Joan S. Hooper Sells 574 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ITRI traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.64. 398,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,638. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.38, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

