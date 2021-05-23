Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Joan S. Hooper Sells 574 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ITRI traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.64. 398,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,638. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.38, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
