Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases 249 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after buying an additional 381,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $99,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $4.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $396.08. 723,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,817. The stock has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.65.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

