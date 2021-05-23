James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

Shares of JHX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,037. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2,537.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43,597 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

