James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “
Shares of JHX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,037. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.
