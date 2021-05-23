JCSD Capital LLC Trims Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

JCSD Capital LLC cut its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Veritex comprises 1.8% of JCSD Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. JCSD Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Veritex worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Veritex by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Veritex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Veritex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Veritex by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

VBTX traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.97. 209,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,660. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,395,633.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

