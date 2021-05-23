Jefferies Financial Group Raises Forterra (LON:FORT) Price Target to GBX 307

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 272 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 278.56 ($3.64).

Forterra stock opened at GBX 290 ($3.79) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20. The company has a market capitalization of £663.08 million and a PE ratio of -111.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 290.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 260.69. Forterra has a twelve month low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 306.50 ($4.00).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, insider Stephen Harrison sold 21,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £58,567.50 ($76,518.81). Also, insider Ben Guyatt sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total transaction of £14,768.64 ($19,295.32).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

