John P. Schauerman Acquires 7,007 Shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director John P. Schauerman bought 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $68,738.67. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,352.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SYNL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. 71,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,127. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Synalloy Co. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $10.50.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Synalloy during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Synalloy by 45.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synalloy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synalloy by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 24,215 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Synalloy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

