John P. Schauerman Acquires 7,007 Shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director John P. Schauerman bought 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $68,738.67. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,352.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
SYNL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. 71,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,127. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Synalloy Co. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $10.50.
Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%.
About Synalloy
Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.
