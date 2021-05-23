JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €65.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BAS. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €77.73 ($91.45).

BAS stock opened at €67.84 ($79.81) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 billion and a PE ratio of -274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €70.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.26. Basf has a one year low of €44.50 ($52.35) and a one year high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

