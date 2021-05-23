Jupiter (JUP) Market Cap Tops $2.13 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 43.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $914,209.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00404282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00050523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00182292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.74 or 0.00750392 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

