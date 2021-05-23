JUST (JST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $98.72 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 23.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $119.24 million and approximately $98.72 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUST has traded 51.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.88 or 0.00394293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00049249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00180614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.69 or 0.00675168 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.