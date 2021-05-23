KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBCSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale downgraded KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of KBCSY traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,359. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.50.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Analyst Recommendations for KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit