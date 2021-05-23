KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBCSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale downgraded KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of KBCSY traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,359. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.50.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

