KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 37,374 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $23,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in KBR by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,881.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $380,388. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.